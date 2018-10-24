The video will start in 8 Cancel

Westlife recently announced details of a reunion tour for 2019.

The group will headline arenas across the UK including a night at the O2 on June 13.

It marks their first tour in seven years and features the current lineup of Nicky Byrne, Kevin Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan.

They're also releasing their 11th studio album in 2019 which features an upcoming lead single co-written by Ed Sheeran.

But fans of the band can expect to hear their classic tracks including their record-breaking 14 number one singles.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week the rest of the tickets go on sale Thursday (October 25).

Find out below where to get them, prices and the seating plan.

Where can I buy Westlife tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday October 25.

How much are tickets?

Tickets will cost either £45, £55, £65 or £90 plus fees.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

Here's the O2 Arena seating plan which includes two tiers of seats and a floor seated section. The blue section includes top priced tickets and VIP packages.

What are the tour dates?

May 30 – Manchester Arena,

May 31 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

June 3 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

June 7 – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

June 10 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 13 – The O2, London

June 18 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

June 21 – Birmingham Arena

June 25 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

