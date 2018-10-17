The video will start in 8 Cancel

Westlife have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland arena tour for 2019.

The group are reuniting for a string of shows including a date at the O2 Arena.

They'll headline the London venue on June 13, as part of their first tour in seven years.

Current lineup Nicky Byrne, Kevin Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan are on the tour, with former member Brian McFadden confirming he won't be joining them.

As well as the headline tour the group are planning to release their 11th studio album next year.

It features an upcoming lead single which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and is expected to be debuted on Ireland's The Late Late Show later this year.

Since their debut the group have sold more than 20 million records in the UK alone, with seven albums reaching the top spot.

They also tie with Cliff Richard in third place for the most UK number one singles with a total of 14, placing behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Their hit singles include I Have A Dream, Flying Without Wings, Against All Odds and Uptown Girl.

Find out below how to get tickets to Westlife's reunion tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday October 25.

How much are tickets?

Tickets will cost either £45, £55, £65 or £90 plus fees.

Is there a presale?

Yes, pre-order Westlife’s upcoming album from the band’s official store in order to receive a link and code to access the presale for the newly announced tour dates.

The deadline for pre-ordering the album is 12pm on Monday October 22.

The presale begins 9am on Tuesday October 23.

What are the tour dates?

30 May 2019 – Manchester Arena,

31 May 2019 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

3 June 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

7 June 2019 – Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

10 June 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

13 June 2019 – The O2, London

18 June 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 June 2019 – Birmingham Arena

25 June 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

