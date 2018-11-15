The video will start in 8 Cancel

Robyn recently announced details of her only UK show on the Honey Tour.

The Swedish popstar is headlining London's Alexandra Palace on April 12.

It'll be in support of her first album in eight years 'Honey', which was released last month.

The album follows up her Body Talk series and features the title-track and 'Missing U'.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week the remaining tickets go on sale Friday (November 16).

Find out how to get them below and not miss out on tickets.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 3 - Munich, Tonhalle

April 5 - Cologne, Palladium

April 6 - Berlin, UFO Velodrom

April 8 - Hamburg, Mehr! Theatre

April 9 - Paris, L'Olympia

April 10 - Amsterdam, Melkweg

April 12 - London, Alexandra Palace

