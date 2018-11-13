The video will start in 8 Cancel

Robyn has announced details of a world tour for 2019.

The artist will play just one UK date on the run at London's Alexandra Palace.

She'll finish up the tour at Ally Pally on April 12.

She announced the news on Twitter telling her fans: "I’m going to be sliding down these sheets all x-mas towards you and the first show dates in 2019".

It'll be in support of her eighth studio album Honey.

Released last month the highly-anticipated album marked her first solo record in eight years, following up 2010's The Body Talk series.

Upon its release it received acclaim from critics and reached number one in her native Sweden.

The album features singles Missing U and Honey the latter of which appeared on TV series Girls back in 2017 and left fans waiting for the full track for months.

Her tour also sees her head to Madison Square Garden, as well as stops in Munich, Cologne, Berlin and Paris.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale takes place on her official website here from 10am on Wednesday November 14.

To access the sale use the code MISSINGU.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 3 - Munich, Tonhalle

April 5 - Cologne, Palladium

April 6 - Berlin, UFO Velodrom

April 8 - Hamburg, Mehr! Theatre

April 9 - Paris, L'Olympia

April 10 - Amsterdam, Melkweg

April 12 - London, Alexandra Palace.

