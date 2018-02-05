Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Justin Timberlake recently announced details of The Man of the Woods UK tour.

He will head to the UK for four dates in 2018. This includes an O2 Arena show on July 9.

The shows are in support of his album by the same name which was released at the beginning of February. It features lead single Filthy which was produced by long-time collaborator Timbaland.

It marked his fifth studio album overall, and first in five years following up The 20/20 Experience.

Find out how to get tickets for Justin Timberlake's first UK tour in five years, below.

When is the presale?

The O2 presale will take place from 9:30am on Wednesday (February 7).

The Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Friday (February 9).

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How do I access the presales?

Sign in to your O2 priority account here, then click through to the Justin Timberlake page for 9:30am where you'll choose your preferred city and date and be taken to the event page on Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile a Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Friday (February 9). Sign up to Live Nation here for free ahead of the presale, then login before 9am and then click through to Justin Timberlake artist page and select "buy tickets". You can then choose your preferred price bracket and seats.

What are the tour dates?

June 27 - Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

July 1 - Manchester Arena

July 5 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

July 9 - London, O2 Arena

When is the general sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Monday (February 12).

