Logic recently announced details of a one-off UK headline show for 2018.

The rapper will head to London's Alexandra Palace on September 10.

It is part of his Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour, which is currently touring the US.

In March he released the mixtape 'Bobby Tarantino' which features singles '44 More' and 'Everyday'.

It reached number one in the US and followed up his first number one studio album 'Everybody'.

Find out how to get tickets to his Alexandra Palace show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £34.10, plus a booking fee.

