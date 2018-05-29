The video will start in 8 Cancel

Logic has announced details of a headline UK show for 2018.

The rapper will perform at London's Alexandra Palace on September 10.

It marks his biggest UK show to date and is part of the Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour.

He released the mixtape Bobby Tarantino II in March which features singles Everyday and 44 More.

It saw him collaborate with the likes of Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa and went on to reach number one on the US Billboard 200.

His breakthrough UK hit was '1-800-273-8255', which featured Khalid and Alessia Cara. It went on to be nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday May 30.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £34.10, plus a booking fee.

