Lil Pump recently announced details of the UK leg of his Harverd Dropout Tour.

He'll play six dates later this year including the O2 Brixton Academy.

The rapper will headline the London venue on November 20.

Other dates include Glasgow, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol.

Following a presale earlier this week the remaining tickets go on sale this Friday (August 31).

Find out how to get tickets for Lil Pump's UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 14 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 15 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 16 - Nottingham, Rock City

November 18 - Manchester Academy

November 19 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 20 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

