The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lil Pump has announced the UK leg of his Harverd Dropout Tour.

The rapper will headline the O2 Brixton Academy on November 20.

It will be in support of his upcoming album of the same name.

Due for release later this year it features singles Designer, Drug Addicts and Esskeetit.

It follows up his self-titled debut album which reached the top five of the US albums chart.

The LP featured his breakthrough hit Gucci Gang, which was originally released on his SoundCloud. It went on to chart in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

Lil Pump will also visit the likes of Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol on the UK tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 29 via priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32.35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 14 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

November 15 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 16 - Nottingham, Rock City

November 18 - Manchester Academy

November 19 - Bristol, O2 Academy

November 20 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.