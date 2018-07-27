The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasabian recently announced details of an intimate live show for London.

The group will headline the O2 Brixton Academy on August 23.

They'll play to just 4,900 fans a big difference to their usual headline arena shows.

Their most recent album For Crying Out Loud was released in late 2017.

It became their fifth consecutive UK number one album making them one of the most successful British groups.

Their support act for the Brixton show will be YOTA.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale, so find out how to get them below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday July 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £61.75, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!