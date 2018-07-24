The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasabian have announced details of a one-off headline London show to take place next month.

The group will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on August 23.

They'll headline the 4,900 capacity venue a big difference compared to their usual arena shows.

The show will be in support of For Crying Out Loud, their sixth studio album.

Released in 2017 it became their fifth consecutive number one album on the UK charts.

They recently headline Isle of Wight Festival and played an intimate show at Bristol Academy.

They'll be supported by YOTA for the Brixton Academy date.

Find out how to get tickets to their London date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday July 27.

Is there a presale?

An O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday July 25 at 9:30am here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!