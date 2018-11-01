The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hayley Kiyoko is bringing her Encore Tour to the UK and Europe in early 2019.

She'll headline London's O2 Forum Kentish Town February 6.

This follows up her sold-out October and November Expectations Tour and sees her return to the continent for even bigger headline dates.

Tickets for the five-date UK and Ireland tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this Friday (November 2).

One annoyed fan tweeted this during the presale earlier this week:

Which led to the singer replying: "I’m gonna go yell at some people".

So don't miss out on tickets and make sure you're only buying them from verified websites.

Find out below where to get them and prices.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

Ticketmaster (all dates)

See Tickets - (Manchester and Birmingham only)

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £27, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 29 - Dublin, Olympia

February 2 - Glasgow, SWG3

February 3 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 4 - Manchester, O2 Academy

February 6 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .