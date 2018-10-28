The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hayley Kiyoko has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2019.

The Expectations Tour continues in the new year with a date at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

She'll head to the venue on February 6.

The news was announced by the singer on social media today (October 28) she told her fans: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Y’all have been out of control amazing for this first European run SO IM COMING BACK SO I CAN SEE YOU ALL !!

"I NEED BIGGER CAPS!!!!! I TOLD YOU I WOULDNT LET YOU DOWN. WE KEEP CLIMBING!!!".

This comes after she recently finished up a three-date sold out run in the UK with two shows at London's Islington Academy and one date at Manchester's Academy.

Those dates sold out in minutes back in August, leading to fans missing out only to find them on resale sites for seven times the price.

It marked her first ever headline tour outside the US and saw her play tracks from her breakthrough debut album Expectations, including What I Need, Curious and Feelings.

Her 2019 sees her head to Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester. Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Although the singer says ticket details are "coming soon", fans can expect to find them on the likes of Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

When do they go on sale?

Fans can expect tickets to go on sale this Friday (November 2).

What are the tour dates?

January 29 - Dublin, Olympia

February 2 - Glasgow, SWG3

February 3 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 4 - Manchester, O2 Academy

February 6 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

