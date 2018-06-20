The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Muppets are bringing their musical extravaganza to the UK this summer.

They will head to the O2 Arena on July 13-14 for three shows.

It will mark the first time ever they've brought a full live show to Europe.

Inspired by their hit 1980s variety TV show The Muppet Show, this magical event will be headlined by Kermit The Frog, leading an all-star cast of pigs, bears and celebrity guests.

(Image: Antony Jones/Getty Images for AEG - The o2)

Now families and The Muppets fans can get their hands on discounted tickets for the shows.

The cheaper tickets are available on leading voucher site Wowcher .

They're priced at £29, giving you savings of 70% ideal for the often expensive summer months.

Find out below how to get tickets to The Muppets live show.

When is it?

July 13 - 6:30pm

July 14 - 12:30pm / 6:30pm

How to buy tickets

To purchase the discounted tickets go to wowcher.co.uk. The offer is valid until midnight Saturday June 23..

Go down to 'choose your options' and select your preferred date and time.

Tickets are available for the lower bowl of the O2 Arena. Once purchased you must redeem your voucher by July 5.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.