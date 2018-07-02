The video will start in 8 Cancel

This month sees Greenwich Music Time kick off with huge acts on its bill.

Disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic will headline the music event on Friday July 6.

Fans who want to hear classic dance tracks under the summer sun still have a chance to be there.

The event is currently not sold out, and even better you can get your hands on discounted tickets.

Voucher website Wowcher has tickets for 50% off the original listings.

You can hear the likes of Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance for £24.75 this weekend.

Find out below how to buy the voucher.

How to buy tickets

To purchase the discounted tickets go to www.wowcher.co.uk. The offer is valid until midnight Thursday July 5.

Go down to 'choose your options' and select your preferred seats.

You can choose from blocks A and B, as well as rear and front seats.

How much are tickets?

NILE RODGERS / BLOCK B1 & B4 REAR - £24.75

NILE RODGERS / BLOCK B1 & B4 FRONT - £27.50

NILE RODGERS / BLOCK A1, A2 & A3 - £37.50

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Above is the seating plan for the Greenwich Music Time shows. This should give you an idea of what tickets you'll be looking to purchase for Chic and Nile Rodgers.

