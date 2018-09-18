The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 1975 are heading out on a UK arena tour in 2019.

The group will headline London's O2 Arena on January 18.

It'll be in support of their upcoming third studio album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

Due for release on November 30 it features singles Give Yourself A Try and TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.

Their tour sees them head to nine cities across the UK throughout January.

Find out below how to get tickets ahead of this week's general sale.

How do I get presale tickets?

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday September 19 for O2 customers.

Sign into your priority account using your mobile phone number, and head to this page priority.o2.co.uk/tickets to select your preferred date and venue for The 1975.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on tickets the general sale takes place at 9am on Friday September 21.

They'll be available from:

What are the tour dates?

09 January - Belfast, SSE Arena

12 January - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

14 January - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

16 January - Brighton, Brighton Centre

18 January - London, The O2

21 January - Exeter, Westpoint Exeter

23 January - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

24 January - Manchester, Manchester Arena

25 January - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

