The 1975 have announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

They'll headline London's O2 Arena on January 18 as part of the run.

It will be in support of their upcoming third studio album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

Due for release on November 30 it features singles Give Yourself A Try and TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.

It's their first album in two years following up their their self-titled debut and I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, which both reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Since their debut the group have won Best British Group at the BRIT Awards, Best Album at the Q Awards and Worst Group at the NME Awards before going on to win Best Live Act three years later.

Their upcoming tour will see them supported by label mates Pale Waves and No Roman.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday September 19 for customers on the mobile network.

Go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

What are the tour dates?

January 18 - London, O2 Arena

