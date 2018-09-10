The video will start in 8 Cancel

Groove Armada have announced details of a 21st anniversary tour.

The duo will headline four intimate shows across the UK this November and December.

This includes a show on December 1 at London's Electric Brixton.

Andy Cato and Tom Findlay who make up Groove Armada are best known for releasing electronica sound and releasing hits including Superstylin, I See You Baby and Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control).

They debuted in 1997 and have since released eight studio albums and have been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

As well as their music the duo also founded Lovebox Festival in 2002 as a resident club night at London venue 93 Feet East.

It has since grew into a major UK festival - now held in Gunnersbury Park - and has been headlined by Frank Ocean, Grace Jones, M.I.A. and Childish Gambino

Their other anniversary shows will take place in Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 14.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £31.35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 29 - Bristol, Marble Factory

November 30 - Glasgow, SWG3

December 1 - London, Electric Brixton

December 2 - Manchester, WHP Store Street

