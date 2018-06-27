Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovebox Festival is back for 2018 with a new home.

The festival returns for its 16th year on July 13-14 and will be hosted at West London's Gunnersbury Park.

This year will see headline sets from Skepta and Childish Gambino. Meanwhile big names SZA, N.E.R.D and Anderson .Paak are also on the lineup.

The organisers announced the news after its move from Victoria Park, where its been held for 12 years, to make way for All Points East Festival.

Lovebox will join sister festival Citadel at the new venue in West London.

Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council says: "I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer. Rightly recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for the many thousands of fans attending.

"Gunnersbury Park is a venue with an excellent record of hosting large public events including the London Mela, which has attracted over 90,000 visitors in the past.

"It also underlines Ealing’s reputation as a place to see great live events, further strengthening our bid to become London Borough of Culture 2019."

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here

Saturday day tickets are now sold out, but Friday day tickets are still available.

If you want to attend the Saturday you can still buy a full weekend ticket.

Who's on the lineup?

The first wave of names for Lovebox 2018 were announced on Tuesday, February 13.

Friday July 13 - Skepta / Wu-Tang Clan / Anderson .Paak / SZA / Diplo / Mabel / DAVE / Jacob Banks / Vince Staples / Bicep / Floorplan / Jackmaster / Peggy Gou / Cashmere Cat / Motor City Drum Ensemble / Moxie / MHD / DJ Q / Kerry Chandler & Jeremy Underground / Mike Skinner & Murkage / D Double E / MS Banks / Steel Banglez / Just Jam Takeover / Sian Anderson / Star. One / Saoirse / Jane Fitz / CICI

Saturday July 14 - Childish Gambino / Pharrell Williams with N*E*R*D / Annie Mac / Kali Uchis / The Internet / Big Boi / Mura Masa / Action Bronson / Jon Hopkins / Loco Dice / Shy FX / Denis Sulta / Solardo / Belly / Dennis Sulta / Mall Grab / B. Traits / Camelph at / Mella D / Green Velvet / Black Bear / Tensnake / Casisdead / Krystal Klear / DJ Zinc B2B Special Request / Preditah / Jamz Supernova ft Stush / Black Party / Happy Meals / Andrew Hill

Where is Lovebox 2018?

This year the festival will move to new site Gunnersbury Park.

How much are tickets?

Friday day tickets - £45

VIP Friday day tickets - £115

Saturday day tickets - £54.50

VIP Saturday day tickets - £115

2-day weekend tickets - £90

VIP 2-day weekend tickets - £145

