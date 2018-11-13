The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fleetwood Mac are playing a second Wembley Stadium show following huge demand.

They'll now perform a date at the London venue on June 18 after their first show sold out in an hour.

The legendary group will play their first UK headline dates in four years.

Ahead of tickets going on sale later this week, fans have a chance to get their hands on them in a presale to avoid disappointment again.

Find out how to get them below.

Where can I get Fleetwood Mac presale tickets?

They're available from priority.o2.co.uk/tickets at 9am on Wednesday November 14.

Log into your account using your O2 mobile number and head to the Fleetwood Mac artist page to select your tickets.

How much are Fleetwood Mac tickets?

Standard seated tickets are priced at:

£200 - category one

£155 - category two

£125 - category three

£90 - category four

£75 - category five

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

This is the Wembley Stadium seating plan for Fleetwood Mac's 2019 headline show. This should give you a good idea of what to expect when booking tickets and the different tier options available.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on presale, or you're not on the O2 network then the remaining tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 16 via:

What are the tour dates?

6 June - Berlin, Waldbühne

13 June - Dublin, RDS Arena

16 June - London, Wembley Stadium - sold out

18 June - London, Wembley Stadium - new date

