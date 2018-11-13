The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fleetwood Mac have announced an extra date at Wembley Stadium for next summer.

The group will now perform at the London venue on June 18.

This news comes after the huge demand for their originally announced June 16 show, which sold out in an hour.

Their London dates mark their only UK shows scheduled for 2019 and sees line-up Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn take to the stage, following the departure of guitarist Lindsey Bucking.

They're also heading to Berlin and Dublin on the European tour with special guests The Pretenders.

Find out how to get tickets to the newly announced date below.

Where can I get Fleetwood Mac tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

How much are tickets?

Standard seated tickets are priced at:

£200 - category one

£155 - category two

£125 - category three

£90 - category four

£75 - category five

What's the seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Stadium, it includes three tiers of seats and a floor seated section. Fans trying to get their hands on tickets should have a better idea of what section you'll be sitting in, in comparison to the price categories above.

What are the tour dates?

6 June - Berlin, Waldbühne

13 June - Dublin, RDS Arena

16 June - London, Wembley Stadium - sold out

18 June - London, Wembley Stadium - new date

