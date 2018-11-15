The video will start in 8 Cancel

Elton John recently announced details of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The legendary artist will play his final UK arena dates in 2020 including a number of O2 Arena shows on November 6-7.

He's also added a new date for the O2 Arena to take place on December 9.

The news came after his starring role in the John Lewis Christmas advert made its debut, which saw him perform his hit Your Song.

In September he kicked off the three-year long tour in the US and is expected to play around 300 dates in total.

Fans can see the singer play his extensive back catalogue for the final time including Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer and I'm Still Standing.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for the tour, so find out how to get one below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £53.75 - £169.75.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

Here's the standard O2 Arena seating plan which includes two tiers of seats and a floor seated section.

What are the tour dates?

2020

6 November - London, The O2

7 November - London, The O2

9 November - Birmingham Arena

11 November - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

13 November - Liverpool, Echo Arena

14 November - Liverpool, Echo Arena

17 November - Manchester Arena

20 November - Aberdeen TECA

21 November - Aberdeen TECA

24 November - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

25 November - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

28 November - Manchester Arena

7th December - Leeds, first direct arena

9th December - London, The O2

