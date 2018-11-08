The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elton John has announced details of a UK arena run as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2020.

The legendary artist will perform two nights at the O2 Arena on November 6-7.

Fans can see the singer play his extensive back catalogue for the final time including Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, I'm Still Standing and Your Song.

He previously announced two stadium shows for Hove and Cardiff to take place next summer as part of the tour, as well as dates across Europe.

In September he kicked off the three-year long tour in the US and is expected to play around 300 dates in total.

His UK arena run sees him head to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

What are the tour dates?

2019

June 9 - Hove, 1st Central County Ground

June 15 - Cardiff, City Stadium

2020

6 November - London, The O2

7 November - London, The O2

9 November - Birmingham Arena

11 November - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

13 November - Liverpool, Echo Arena

14 November - Liverpool, Echo Arena

17 November - Manchester Arena

20 November - Aberdeen TECA

21 November - Aberdeen TECA

24 November - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

25 November - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

28 November - Manchester Arena

7th December - Leeds, first direct arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.