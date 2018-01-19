Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Def Leppard have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2018.

The band will perform nine arena shows including the O2 Arena on December 6. The Sheffield-based rock group will also play a hometown show at Fly DSA Arena on December 14.

The upcoming tour, which also visits the US will see them perform their 1987 album Hysteria in full.

This comes 21 years after the release of the original record, which went on to reach number one on the UK and US albums charts. The album sold 25 million copies worldwide and has become Def Leppard's best selling LP.

They will be joined by support act Cheap Trick, who will be celebrating their acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile Def Leppard's full back catalogue has been released onto streaming and download platforms for the first time ever.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 26.

What are the tour dates?

Dec 1 - Dublin (3 Arena)

Dec 2 - Belfast (SSE Arena)

Dec 4 - Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

Dec 6 - London (O2 Arena)

Dec 8 - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Dec 9 - Newcastle (Metro Radio Arena)

Dec 11 - Glasgow (SSE Hydro Arena)

Dec 12 - Manchester (Manchester Arena)

Dec 14 - Sheffield (Fly DSA Arena)

Dec 15 - Liverpool (Echo Arena)

Dec 17 - Birmingham (Arena Birmingham)

