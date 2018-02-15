Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Camila Cabello has announced details of her first ever headline world tour for 2018.

The singer will head to the UK in June for three dates, including an O2 Brixton Academy show on June 12. She will also stop off in Glasgow (June 5) and Birmingham (June 6).

Her world tour announcement comes after the release of her solo debut album Camila in January. It reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and number one in the US.

It features hit singles including Never Be The Same and Havana, which spent five weeks atop the UK Singles Chart in 2017.

When her LP reached number one in the US she joined an exclusive list of former group members who've achieved a number one album, it includes Beyonce, Gwen Stefani and Lauryn Hill.

Find out how to get tickets to Camila's headline UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or Live Nation here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be released from 9am on Friday February 16.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37.85, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

June 5 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 6 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

June 12 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

