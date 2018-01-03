Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The O2 Brixton Academy has a history of hosting established and up and coming artists from an eclectic mix of genres, and 2018 looks to be no different.

This year the iconic venue will host shows including The Streets' reunion tour, Franz Ferdinand's comeback tour and Garbage's 20th anniversary show.

They will also see sets from rising starts like Rat Boy and MØ, as well as the likes of Wiley, Friendly Fires and Plan B.

Find out all you need to know about the O2 Brixton Academy's biggest music events coming up in 2018, and how you can still get tickets.

PartyNextDoor

When: Wednesday, February 7

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Singer and producer PartyNextDoor is heading out on his biggest UK tour to date in 2018.

He will perform at the Brixton Academy as part of the Infinity Tour in support of his mixtapes Colours 2 and Seven Days.



Meanwhile support will come from Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.

Rat Boy

(Image: Dan Wilton)

When: Saturday, February 10

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

In 2017 Jordan Cardy, known as Rat Boy released his long awaited debut album Scum.

This year sees him embark on a UK tour in support of the album playing his biggest headline shows to date.

Following his breakthrough in 2015 the 21-year-old has reached number one on the vinyl charts and won the Best New Artist award at the NME Awards.

He has also performed at the likes of Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds Festivals as well as being sampled on Kendrick Lamar's track 'Lust'.

Wilkinson

When: Friday, February 16

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Wilkinson kicks off his UK tour in February 2018 following festival appearances last year.

He will bring his huge live set to the Brixton Academy.

Since his 2010 beginnings he has produced hits including Afterglow, Hopelessly Coping and Dirty Love.

He has also remixed tracks by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Wiley and Gorgon City.

Bowling For Soup

When: Saturday, February 17

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Bowling For Soup are bringing The Get Happy Tour back to the UK for the first time in 10 years, including a Brixton Academy show.

The gig is part of the 15th anniversary celebrations of their debut album Drunk Enough to Dance.

It will see them perform the whole album in full, with support coming from Army of Freshman who they've previously toured with.

Franz Ferdinand

(Image: David Edwards)

When: Saturday, February 24

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The group's fifth studio album, and first new material in five years Always Ascending is due for release on February 9. It was preceded by the lead single of the same name.

Lead singer Alex Kapranos describes the record as "simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic", and it sees them work with French producer Philippe Zdar.

Since their 2004 debut the group have released four top 10 albums, won the Mercury Prize for their self-titled debut as well as two BRIT Awards.

Morrissey

(Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

When: Thursday, March 1

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Morrissey extended his 2018 UK tour due to huge demand, which includes an O2 Brixton Academy date.

The singer recently released his eleventh studio album 'Low in High School', which featured lead single 'Spent the Day in Bed'.

It reached number five on the UK albums chart becoming his fifth consecutive album to do so.

Wiley

When: Friday, March 2

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Following the release of his acclaimed eleventh studio album Godfather, Wiley is embarking on his biggest solo tour to date.

He will perform his extensive back catalogue at the O2 Brixton Academy in March.

Since his early independent days, and move to mainstream releases like Wearing My Rolex, the artist is considered a pioneer in British music and is often noted as the 'Godfather of Grime', influencing acts like Dizzee Rascal, Skepta and Stormzy.

Vance Joy

When: Wednesday, March 7

Tickets: Currently sold out, check Twickets for secure secondary sellers

Following huge demand Vance Joy upgraded his O2 Forum Kentish Town show for a bigger crowd at the Brixton Academy.

The Australian singer-songwriter is releasing his second studio album Nation of Two this February, the follow-up to his platinum selling debut.

This show is currently sold out, but keep an eye out during the week run-up to the show as production tickets may be released.

Niall Horan

(Image: PA Wire)

When: Thursday, March 22

Tickets: Currently sold out, check Twickets for secure secondary sellers

In support of his debut album Flicker, the singer-songwriter is embarking on his biggest solo tour to date.

Niall Horan will stop off at Brixton Academy as part of the tour, to perform hits including Slow Hands and This Town.

Fans will get the chance to catch the popstar at intimate venues in 2018, a world away from the huge stadiums he plays with band One Direction.

The Stranglers

(Image: Warren Meadows)

When: Saturday, March 24

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Legendary punk group The Stranglers are heading out on tour again in 2018.

They will stop off in Brixton for a headline show in March as part of The Definitive Tour.

It coincides with the re-release of the band's first seven studio albums including their 1977 debut Rattus Norvegicus, one of the highest selling punk albums of the era.

Sub Focus

When: Thursday, March 29

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Sub Focus is returning in 2018 with a brand new live show.

His Brixton Academy gig will see stunning visuals and production alongside new and exclusive music.

Since his breakthrough the DJ has achieved commercial success with singles Turn It Around, Tidal Wave and Turn Back Time.

MØ

When: Wednesday, April 4

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

After postponing the original dates of her UK tour, MØ is finally heading back to the UK in March and April, including a Brixton show.

Although the release date for her highly anticipated second studio album is yet to be announced, she released a six-track EP When I Was Young in late 2017.

Plus tracks including Drum, Nights With You and Final Song were unveiled across 2017, teasing the upcoming album.

Since 2013 the Danish artist has collaborated with the likes of Snakehips, Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea and Major Lazer with whom she co-wrote and featured on 'Lean On', which went on to achieve one billion streams.

Friendly Fires

When: Thursday, April 5

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Back in September Friendly Fires announced their anticipated return with a headline Brixton Academy show.

They announced the news on social media in a post that says: "It's been a minute, but the time is right for us to come back.

"This show's going to be a profoundly special occasion for us, and we hope for you too. We're looking forward to seeing friends old and new there."

A new album is expected to follow in 2018, marking their third in total and following up the acclaimed self-titled debut and Pala.

Macklemore

When: Friday, April 6 & Saturday, April 7

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Following huge demand the rapper added a second Brixton Academy date to his UK tour.

Macklemore will head here in 2018 with the Gemini Tour, in support of the album of the same name.

It features lead single Glorious and collaborations with Kesha, Skylar Grey and Lil Yachty. The solo effort follows up his huge success with producer Ryan Lewis, which saw them release tracks Thrift Shop and Can't Hold Us Down.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis went on to win four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

The Streets

When: Wednesday, April 25-Friday, April 27

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

For the first time in seven years Mike Skinner and co. are heading out on a UK tour.

The Streets will play three dates at Brixton Academy as part of The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light Tour, which will see them perform their greatest hits.

Skinner announced the news on social media saying: "spoken to my band! told them we need to sing the old songs!". (sic)

Plan B

When: Thursday, May 3

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

This headline show marks Plan B's return to the live stage for the first time in five years and will support his upcoming LP.

His fourth studio album entitled Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose, is due for release on April 13.

It follows up his number one records The Defamation of Strickland Banks and original soundtrack Ill Manors.

Since his breakthrough Plan B has been nominated for Mercury Prize, won three Ivor Novello Awards and a BRIT Award.

Rita Ora

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

When: Friday, May 18

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

In 2018 Rita Ora is embarking on her first UK tour in five years.

The singer will play material from her forthcoming second studio album, including singles Anywhere and Your Song.

Since 2012 Ora has become one of the most successful British female solo singers in recent years, after achieving four number singles and a debut number one album.

Ezra Furman

When: Wednesday, May 23

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Ezra Furman who currently tours with Boy-Friends, will head to Brixton Academy in May.

They will release their latest album Transangelic Exodus on February 9 marking Furman's sixth overall.

Their previous effort Perpetual Motion People received acclaim from critics and reached year-end lists on the likes of Guardian, Rough Trade and Gigwise.

Billy Idol

(Image: Edison Graff)

When: Saturday, June 23

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Billy Idol will perform his greatest hits at Brixton Academy as part of his 2018 European tour.

Idol first gained recognition in the 1970s as part of Generation X, before going solo and becoming a part of MTV's Second British Invasion in the early 80s.

He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine Top 40 singles in the USA and 10 in the UK including Dancing With Myself, White Wedding and Rebel Yell.

Garbage

When: Friday, September 14

Tickets: Ticketmaster here.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Version 2.0, Garbage are performing two shows at Brixton Academy.

The group's second studio album reached the number one in the UK albums chart and has since sold almost two million copies worldwide.

The record has found a legacy after being nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys as well as eight MTV VMA nominations for the innovative Push It.

Where is the Brixton Academy?

211 Stockwell Road

London

SW9 9SL

United Kingdom

Getting there

By tube

The nearest London Underground stations are:

Brixton (on the Victoria Line and about 800 metres away)

Stockwell (on the Victoria and the Northern Line and is about 1,400 metres away)

Night Tube services are now running on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines, offering a 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays.

By bus

The following bus stops are available nearby:

B (Stockwell Road) for Peckham (345), Tooting (333), Crystal Palace (322) and Norwood (2 and 196)

D (Brixton Road) for Marble Arch (159) Oxford Circus (109), Piccadilly (3) and King’s Cross (59)

E (Brixton Road) to Liverpool Street station (133) and Old Ken Road (415)

F (Brixton Road) for Tulse Hill (415), Mitcham and Bromley (355), Crystal Palace (3)

G (Brixton Road) to Streatham (59 and159 and 133), Croydon (109) and Morden (118)

