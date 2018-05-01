The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The band will finish up the run at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. They will headline on October 23.

The US group were founded in the early 1990s and they have released 14 studio albums including 2017's Don't Get Lost.

Led by frontman Anton Newcombe they have been noted for their experimental sound and gained notoriety for their working relationships.

They have a number of ex-members including Matt Hollywood who is embarking on a solo tour this year. The band's developing career and relationships was showcased in the 2004 acclaimed documentary Dig!.

Find out how to get tickets to the tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £23.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 11 - Brighton, Concorde 2

October 13 - Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

October 14 - Bristol, Motion

October 16 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 17 - Glasgow, Barrowland

October 21 - Newcastle, Northumbria Institute

October 22 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

October 23 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

