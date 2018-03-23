The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bloc Party recently announced a one-off UK show set to take place at Alexandra Palace.

They will perform a headline gig in London on October 24. It will see them play their 2005 debut album Silent Alarm in full.

It's currently their only UK show scheduled on the tour, which also sees them head to Dublin, Paris and Berlin.

Upon its release the album received critical acclaim and was noted for its mix of genres including indie, pop and drum and bass.

It reached number three on the UK Albums Chart and has since been certified platinum. The record was on the shortlist for the Mercury Music Prize as well as being named album of the year by NME.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Find out how to get tickets to this much-anticipated show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on Friday, March 23.

How much are they?

They're priced at £34.37, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 15 - Amsterdam, Afas Live

October 16 - Paris, Le Zenith

October 18 - Berlin, Columbiahalle

October 20 - Brussels, Forest National

October 22 - Dublin, 3 Arena

October 24 - London, Alexandra Palace

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.