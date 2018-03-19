Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bloc Party have announced details of a one-off London show for 2018.

The indie-rock group will play a headline set at Alexandra Palace on October 24. It is part of a six-date European tour and is the only UK show scheuduled.

They will perform their debut LP Silent Alarm in full at the show. Released in 2005 to critical acclaim the album features tracks Banquet, Helicopter and So Here We Are.

It reached number three on the UK Albums Chart and has since been certified platinum. The record was on the shortlist for the Mercury Music Prize as well as being named album of the year by NME.

Since its release the album has been the group's landmark LP, with NME, Drowned In Sound and Clash naming it one of the best albums of the 2000s.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on Friday, March 23.

How much are they?

They're priced at £34.37, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 15 - Amsterdam, Afas Live

October 16 - Paris, Le Zenith

October 18 - Berlin, Columbiahalle

October 20 - Brussels, Forest National

October 22 - Dublin, 3 Arena

October 24 - London, Alexandra Palace

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.