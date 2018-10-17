Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Camden Town has so many pubs it can often be hard to choose one.

The craft beer boom has led to increasingly more London pubs selling speciality beers - which is great news for beer and ale lovers.

So if you're keen to sample real ales and craft beers in Camden then there's a few places you shouldn't miss.

From a traditional brewery to a Scottish craft beer hub, these are the best places to drink ales and beer in Camden.

Camden Town Brewery

55-59 Wilkin Street Mews, NW5 3NN

The home of Camden Hells is a mecca for beer drinkers. Take a turn around the brewery and see how the famous beer is made. You can relax with a freshly pulled pint of pale ale or lager in the brewery's adjoining tap room bar.

Book a tour: tours@camdentownbrewery.com

Visit: http://www.camdentownbrewery.com/

Call: 020 7485 1671

Brewdog Camden

113 Bayham St, NW1 0AG

The Scottish micro-brewery which has taken the world by storm has a branch in Camden Town. Its selection of quirky craft beers, which include a milk-infused stout and a gluten-free pale ale, cater to the most demanding of tastes.

Visit: https://www.brewdog.com/ie/bars/uk/camden

Call: 020 7284 4626

The Camden Eye

2 Kentish Town Rd, Camden Town, NW1 9NX

This cosy and atmospheric pub serves craft beer from its very own brewery. As well as sampling a beer from The Camden Eye's East Sussex Laine Brewery, if you're feeling hungry you can get stuck into a freshly made pizza - the pub has a wood-fired oven on site.

Visit: https://www.camdeneye.pub/

Call: 020 7428 0825

Earl of Camden

55 Parkway, Camden Town, NW1 7PN

The Earl of Camden has a special deal just for craft beer lovers every Sunday with two beers for £7. It has 12 different craft lagers and ales to choose from it including American favourite, Blue Moon, Erdinger Hefe Weissbier and Meantime Brewery's chocolate porter.

Visit: https://www.craft-pubs.co.uk/earlofcamden utm_source=google&utm_medium=local_seo_gmb

Call: 020 7284 1675

Craft Beer shop and tasting room

130 Kentish Town Road, Camden, London, NW1 9QB

Ok so it's a tasting room and shop rather than a traditional inn but the Craft beer shop this Kentish Town Road store has an unrivalled selection of speciality lagers and ales. With more than 400 beers in stock you can even swig a bottle while you browse.

Visit: https://www.capsandtaps.co.uk/

Contact: hello@capsandtaps.co.uk