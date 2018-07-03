The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ben Howard has added an extra London date to his UK tour.

Following huge demand the singer-songwriter will now play at O2 Brixton Academy on January 18.

He will now be headlining the venue for three consecutive nights.

It is part of a UK tour in support of his third studio album Noonday Dream.

Released in June the album reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart and received acclaim from critics.

Find out how to get tickets to his newly announced show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday July 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

December 7 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

December 8 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 10 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 16 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

January 17 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

January 18 - London, O2 Brixton Academy - new date

