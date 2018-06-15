The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ben Howard recently announced a five-date headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will play two O2 Brixton Academy shows on January 16-17.

It will be in support of his third studio album Noonday Dream.

Released earlier this month it became his third consecutive album to chart in the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

He's showcasing the album for the first time on a European summer tour but tickets sold out instantly.

Find out how to get your hands on tickets to his winter tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 15.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

December 8 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 10 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 16 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

January 17 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

