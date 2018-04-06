The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brazilian popstar Anitta recently announced a one-off UK show for 2018.

The artist will head to London's Royal Albert Hall on June 28. It will mark her biggest headline UK show to date.

Fans of the singer can expect to hear her biggest hits including Paradinha and Sua Cara during the highly anticipated UK show.

The 25-year-old was discovered in 2010 after a music producer spotted her videos on YouTube. She went on to sign with major label Warner in Brazil.

Since releasing her self-titled debut in 2013, the singer has achieved two number one albums and singles in her native Brazil.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

What is the Royal Albert Hall seating plan?

Below is the seating plan for the Royal Albert Hall to give you an idea of the options available before buying your tickets for Anitta.

In the next section you'll see the price breakdown for each tier.

How much are tickets?

Floor Standing - £45.00

ARENA A-F - £80.00

STALLS - £55.00-£80.00

CIRCLE - £35.00-£80.00

REAR VIEW CIRCLE - £35.00-£80.00

SECOND TIER BOX - £35.00-£80.00

LOGGIA BOX £80.00

GRAND TIER BOX £80.00

EAST CHOIR - £80.00

WEST CHOIR - £80.00

VIP packages - £175.00

