The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazilian popstar Anitta has announced details of a headline London show for 2018.

The singer will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on June 28. It marks her biggest UK show to date.

The 25-year-old was discovered in 2010 after a music producer spotted her videos on YouTube. She went on to sign with major label Warner in Brazil.

Since releasing her self-titled debut in 2013, the singer has achieved two number one albums and singles in her native Brazil.

She has also collaborated with the likes of Major Lazer, Iggy Azalea and J Balvin, won the Best Brazilian Act at the MTV EMAs three times, and been nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale will take place from 10am on Wednesday April 4. This is available to O2 customers.

How much are tickets?

They're priced up to £89.10.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.