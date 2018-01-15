Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the biggest nights in British music is back for 2018.

The BRIT Awards will return to the O2 Arena and our TV screens on February 21.

This year will see comedian Jack Whitehall host the ceremony, with performances from huge names including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith.

Last year saw a duet between Stormzy and Ed Sheeran but 2018 will mark the Big For Your Boots rapper's debut solo performance. Both artists will also compete for British Album and British Male Solo Artist of the year.

Dua Lipa will perform at the event for the first time ever, following her successful 2017 which saw her achieve a UK number one single with her track New Rules. She is the most nominated artist at the BRITs, with five in total, and also the most nominated female of all time.

Meanwhile Sam Smith is returning to the event for a solo performance to showcase his number one album Thrill Of It All, despite having no nominations.

The Foo Fighters will perform at the BRITs for the first time ever, after clocking up an International Group nomination, and Rag N Bone Man will perform after achieving the highest selling debut album of 2017.

The BRITs Critic Choice award saw an all-female shortlist for the first time ever with Stefflon Don, Mabel and Jorja Smith nominated, with Smith eventually winning the award.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are now on sale.

Who's nominated?

Here are the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2018:

British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'n'Bone Man

Stormzy

British Group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

International Group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

British Breakthrough Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

Mastercard British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – ÷

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag'n'Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

British Single of the Year

Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – "Feels"

Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – "Symphony"

Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

J Hus – "Did You See"

Jax Jones featuring Raye – "You Don't Know Me"

Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – "Mama"

Liam Payne featuring Quavo – "Strip That Down"

Little Mix – "Touch"

Rag'n'Bone Man – "Human"

International Male Solo Artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

International Female Solo Artist

Alicia Keys

Björk

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

British Video of the Year

Anne-Marie – "Ciao Adios"

Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – "Feels"

Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – "Symphony"

Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times"

Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – "Mama"

Liam Payne featuring Quavo – "Strip That Down"

Little Mix – "Touch"

Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

BRIT Critics' Choice Award

Jorja Smith - WINNER

Stefflon Don

Mabel

Who's performing at the BRITS?

The pre-ceremony will see performances from Clean Bandit, J Hus, Liam Payne, Paloma Faith and Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith.

Meanwhile the main show sees performances from Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Foo Fighters, Rag N Bone Man and Sam Smith.

