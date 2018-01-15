One of the biggest nights in British music is back for 2018.
The BRIT Awards will return to the O2 Arena and our TV screens on February 21.
This year will see comedian Jack Whitehall host the ceremony, with performances from huge names including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith.
Last year saw a duet between Stormzy and Ed Sheeran but 2018 will mark the Big For Your Boots rapper's debut solo performance. Both artists will also compete for British Album and British Male Solo Artist of the year.
Dua Lipa will perform at the event for the first time ever, following her successful 2017 which saw her achieve a UK number one single with her track New Rules. She is the most nominated artist at the BRITs, with five in total, and also the most nominated female of all time.
Meanwhile Sam Smith is returning to the event for a solo performance to showcase his number one album Thrill Of It All, despite having no nominations.
The Foo Fighters will perform at the BRITs for the first time ever, after clocking up an International Group nomination, and Rag N Bone Man will perform after achieving the highest selling debut album of 2017.
The BRITs Critic Choice award saw an all-female shortlist for the first time ever with Stefflon Don, Mabel and Jorja Smith nominated, with Smith eventually winning the award.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from AXS.com here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets are now on sale.
Who's nominated?
Here are the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2018:
British Female Solo Artist
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Kate Tempest
- Laura Marling
- Paloma Faith
British Male Solo Artist
- Ed Sheeran
- Liam Gallagher
- Loyle Carner
- Rag'n'Bone Man
- Stormzy
British Group
- Gorillaz
- London Grammar
- Royal Blood
- Wolf Alice
- The xx
International Group
- Arcade Fire
- Foo Fighters
- Haim
- The Killers
- LCD Soundsystem
British Breakthrough Act
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- J Hus
- Loyle Carner
- Sampha
Mastercard British Album of the Year
- Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran – ÷
- J Hus – Common Sense
- Rag'n'Bone Man – Human
- Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
British Single of the Year
- Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – "Feels"
- Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – "Symphony"
- Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
- Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"
- J Hus – "Did You See"
- Jax Jones featuring Raye – "You Don't Know Me"
- Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – "Mama"
- Liam Payne featuring Quavo – "Strip That Down"
- Little Mix – "Touch"
- Rag'n'Bone Man – "Human"
International Male Solo Artist
- Beck
- Childish Gambino
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
International Female Solo Artist
- Alicia Keys
- Björk
- Lorde
- Pink
- Taylor Swift
British Video of the Year
- Anne-Marie – "Ciao Adios"
- Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – "Feels"
- Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson – "Symphony"
- Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
- Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"
- Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times"
- Jonas Blue featuring William Singe – "Mama"
- Liam Payne featuring Quavo – "Strip That Down"
- Little Mix – "Touch"
- Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
BRIT Critics' Choice Award
- Jorja Smith - WINNER
- Stefflon Don
- Mabel
Who's performing at the BRITS?
The pre-ceremony will see performances from Clean Bandit, J Hus, Liam Payne, Paloma Faith and Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith.
Meanwhile the main show sees performances from Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Foo Fighters, Rag N Bone Man and Sam Smith.
