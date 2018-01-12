Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jorja Smith is kicking off her 2018 with a coveted award and huge headline tour, including two sold-out dates at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire , a big feat for an unsigned artist, but her trajectory has been like no other recent artist.

The singer-songwriter has spent the last couple of year self-releasing tracks on Soundcloud and YouTube including EP 'Project 11', which showcases her ability to connect with listeners through her personal lyrics, noting influences such as Amy Winehouse and Nas.

With 'Beautiful Little Fools', a track inspired by The Great Gatsby, Jorja explores the expectations of women shaped by society and the media. And she's also released 'On My Mind', an upbeat garage-dance track about a cheating boyfriend.

Despite a growing audience over the past two years she's been in no rush to release her debut album, which is set to be released later in 2018.

Jorja tells us: "I've been having so much fun. I've just been creating what I love and what I want."

Since the age of 16 she has been writing stories through music of love and anger, and this resulted in meeting her now manager. She regularly visited London from Walsall to meet him and work in the studio with Maverick Sabre and Ed Thomas, who've influenced her songwriting.

When talking about what first influenced her to delve into songwriting she says: "I have always written things as a kid; stories, poems and songs. I used to start new notepads after just using one page and I would never finish writing a story.

"When I was 11 I wrote and finished my first song, I played the piano and wrote this song called 'Life Is a Path Worth Taking', which was about making the right decisions in life. From then I just kept writing.

"Without a label, there are times of doubt especially when big decisions, but seeing all the support and love from fans is so worth it."

"I studied classical singing from 12-18 too. All I've ever done is sing from then and now it's what I'm doing for real."

However she has stuck to her DIY roots and remained an independent artist, choosing to not sign with a major label, and as a result is in control of her own artistic output.

She adds: "I'm very lucky to have my team around me who all have a genuine love for music. Navigating through the industry as an independent artist has been testing at times because you are doing everything yourself without a label, there are times of doubt especially when big decisions come about.

"But having belief in what I'm doing and seeing all the support and love from fans is so worth it."

On what project to expect next she simply says, "an album!", which she recently spoke about in an interview on Beats 1 Radio saying the first single 'Let Me Down' - a collaboration with Stormzy - is "magic".

When asked about her main inspiration for her songwriting, she tells us: "My life; observation and what I've heard through conversations.

"Sometimes I could have a certain word in my head when I'm listening to a beat or playing the piano and then I write from there."

Her music career properly kicked off in 2016 when she self-released 'Blue Lights' on Soundcloud, a track inspired by the hostility young black men face every day across the globe.

The track went on to find a legion of listeners, but it was when Canadian rapper Drake played the song on his OVO radio show that she gained international recognition.

From that moment a lot happened for the then 19-year-old, by the end of 2016 she was nominated for Best Song at the MOBO Awards, listed on BBC's Sound of 2017 list and secured a support slot on Drake's Boy Meets World Tour.

Now she enters 2018 with a BRITs Critics' Choice as one of her many accolades, an award which featured three female nominees for the first time ever. Rising stars Mabel and Stefflon Don were also nominated for the award.

On her recent successes she says: "It's such an honour being recognised among so much emerging talent in the UK."

She adds: "I grew up watching and reading about these awards so to be able to say I have won one is a dream."

Following her BRITs win, Jorja will kick off 2018 with her biggest headline tour to date. The artist will perform in cities Liverpool, Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge and London for two sold out dates.

After announcing her first Shepherd's Bush Empire show back in September, a second was added due to huge demand.

Upon playing sold-out dates at such an iconic venue, and before even releasing a debut LP, Jorja says: "I couldn't believe it! I remember seeing Maverick Sabre play there in 2014, that was the first time I'd ever been.

"I was told by someone it's an iconic place - me being from Walsall had no idea - I was just taking everything in as I looked around, just thinking 'wow, I want to be here'. To sell out both nights is amazing and on Valentines day too!"

"To sell out both nights is amazing, to have people singing back my own lyrics I have written with so much passion from a deep place is so incredible."

One thing she notes about the upcoming tour is playing in new cities, she says: "I love being on stage with my band.

"Can't wait for these next tours to sing to new people in new places, to have people singing back my own lyrics I have written with so much passion from a deep place is so incredible."

As for the rest of 2018, which also sees Jorja head to the US for a tour, she says it'll be "more music, more shows, more me".

Jorja will perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 14-15.

Jorja Smith kicks off her UK tour in Sheffield this February and limited tickets for all dates are available here.

