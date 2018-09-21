The video will start in 8 Cancel

Following huge demand for tickets The 1975 have added an extra date to their UK tour.

The band will now headline the O2 Arena on January 19 after selling out the first date, which takes place on January 18.

Fans who want get their hands on tickets should be quick as they go on sale at 10am today (September 21).

Find out below how to get tickets to the new date.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are now on sale.

What are the tour dates?

09 January - Belfast, SSE Arena

12 January - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

14 January - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

16 January - Brighton, Brighton Centre

18 January - London, The O2

19 January - London, The O2 - new date

21 January - Exeter, Westpoint Exeter

23 January - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

24 January - Manchester, Manchester Arena

25 January - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

