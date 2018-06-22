The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a busy week at work you can now relax in a hot tub in the garden of a Hammersmith pub.

Not every city dweller is lucky enough to have the space to fit one at home.

But The Pear Tree in Margravine Road had a hot tub installed in June for customers to use.

You just need to book your session to use the Poire Spa, bring along your bikini, swimsuit or shorts and get in.

Imagine sitting back in the bubbles with a Pimms, glass of rosé or cocktail.

It is a solid built hot tub which fits six to eight people and sits in a secluded area of the garden behind a screen.

Landlady Lulu Gwynne, who runs The Pear Tree with her partner and pub chef Daren Seager, said: “What is special is going somewhere as unlikely as The Pear Tree and discovering this hot tub where you can have a really fun [time] with your friends and enjoy the extreme experience of a hot tub at your local pub."

She added: “You don’t have to go to a spa for a weekend to enjoy it.

“It’s like a mini spa in your local pub.”

The Pear Tree is probably one of the last free houses in London and Lulu, who also owns Betty Blythe Vintage Tea Room , in Brook Green , and Daren have been running the pub for ten years.

The Victorian pub still retains features such as the horseshoe shape bar and the glass on the back wall.

Lulu said: "We have not done anything to it – we have kept it as lovely as we can.

“It has stood the test of time.

“Hundreds and thousands of customers who come through the doors absolutely love it.”

You can cosy up around the fire in winter and although it’s not a sports pub, you will be able to watch sport, including football, tennis and rugby.

Lulu added the food served "is made with love". The menu includes Sunday lunch and there is the option of having a 100% vegan Sunday roast.

The Pear Tree is not far from the Eventim Apollo (still known to many as Hammersmith Apollo) and Lyric Theatre, so it is a great place to call into on your way to and from a show.

And there are even guest bedrooms upstairs.

Lulu added: ”If you don’t want to go home you can come upstairs and stay the night.”

The hot tub is £50 for a group to use it and pre-booking is preferred or you can turn up and pay £10 per person.

You can read more about The Pear Tree at www.thepeartreefulham.com , on Facebook www.facebook.com/thepeartreefulham or on Twitter at @thepeartreeW6.

You can call the pub on 020 7381 1787.