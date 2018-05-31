Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the little nook of Brook Green is a vintage tea room which brings a touch of 1920s glamour to West London.

At Betty Blythe Vintage Tea Room, not only are the staff dressed from the era but you too can delve into its dressing up box and put on the hats and jewellery to make yourself feel part of it all.

You can then sip tea and eat cake from vintage china tea sets under a chandelier in a quintessentially English setting with a hint of Hollywood glamour.

This year the tearoom, which is on the appropriate street of Blythe Road, celebrates its tenth birthday, so if you haven’t yet discovered it perhaps now is the time to seek it out.

Owner Lulu Gwynne said: “You do go back in time. It’s a very, very peaceful corner in Brook Green and West London. It’s a bit of a lovely surprise when you take the effort to come and find us.”

The tea room is named after an American actress best known for her dramatic roles in silent films such as 1921 movie, The Queen of Sheba.

Betty Blythe appeared in 63 silent films and 56 “talkies” during her career and is famous for being the first actress to appear on film nude - or nearly so - during the Roaring Twenties.

Vintage music plays in the background of the tearoom and Lulu added: “There is such an abundance of wonderful things to see.”

(Image: Eva Rale Photography)

The tea room also has a boudoir which is ideal for parties, from hen nights and baby showers to children’s birthdays.

The eatery prides itself on its cake and pastry selection which has about 12 varieties to choose from at a time – perhaps you’ll fancy a piece of lemon drizzle cake or carrot cake. There are vegan and gluten free choices, too.

“The backdrop is probably the best cake counter in West London,” said Lulu. “There’s nothing quite like it.”

And there is a variety of artisan teas to drink – and more than just the usual. How about cookies and cream tea, strawberries and cream tea, blueberry Rooibos or jasmine tea?

The coffee options are also loved and smoothies are available.

You might arrive for breakfast where you could choose a continental, pastry or granola and yogurt for example.

If you’re calling in for lunch, choices include quiche and salad, sandwiches – but the most popular is the good old favourite cheese and ham toastie.

At 4pm it is afternoon tea time with cakes or maybe a classic scone, cream and jam.

Betty Blythe Vintage Tea Room isn’t just a place loved by women and girls either – men enjoy a visit.

“The guys love coming in. I’m sure they come in for the girls but they tell me it’s for the cakes,” Lulu laughed.

She added: “It’s a lovely place to come and just bring your daughter or your child if you want to spend some quality time together.”

Lulu, whose book Style Me Vintage: Tea Parties explains how to put on the perfect vintage event, also sees customers from all over the world and her business featured in the Channel 5 programme Billionaire Babies: 24 Carat Kids.

The team can also cater for events away from the tea room.

Lulu explained why she believes Betty Blythe Vintage Tea Room has reached its ten year milestone.

“We are something that won’t go out of style. We are always in style because we are capturing the essence and something so beautiful. We make afternoon tea look so easy to put on but it isn’t,” she said.

“We have just got the formula for something that isn’t going to be just a flash in the pan.”