A food product is being taken off the shelves because it fails to properly warn customers about seven different ingredients that it might contain.

The product, which is sold by Poundstretcher, could put people with allergies to gluten, nuts or soya at risk.

The Food Standards Agency has advised people with allergies to be aware of the risks - and not to eat the product - because a range of ingredients are not "clearly identifiable on the label".

The product being recalled is Aldiva Waffo Rolls with Cappuccino Cream.

It may contain egg, wheat (gluten), hazelnuts, peanuts, sesame, soya and milk.

Product details

Product name Aldiva Waffo Roll with Cappuccino Cream

Pack size 250g

Bath code all

Use by date All dates

No other Poundstretcher products are known to be affected.

What is being done to keep customers safe?

Notices have been put up in Poundstretcher stores to let customers know about the risks.

Most importantly, the product has been recalled from sale and taken off the shelves.

Allergy organisations have been informed about the problem and they will alert their members to the possible dangers of the product.

What should you do if you own the product?

The Food Standards Agency advice is clear - if you have an allergy to hazelnuts, peanuts, sesame, soya and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or wheat (gluten) and/or milk or milk constituents - do not eat the product.

Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

