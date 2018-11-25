Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chicken breast fillets at Nisa have been withdrawn from sale because of an incorrect use by date on the packaging and anyone who bought a pack should urgently return it.

The skinless fillets have a use by date of December 29 printed on the label - but they will actually be unsafe to eat after November 29 - a whole month earlier than advertised.

The Heritage British Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets are sold in Nisa stores.

Customers have been warned against being caught out by the error on the Food Standards Agency website.

The agency warned on Friday (November 23): "The affected products have been labelled with an incorrect use-by date, and therefore could inadvertently be eaten past the date by which it can be safely consumed."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Product details

Product name Heritage British Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets

Pack size 280g

Bath code 333L61109

Use by date December 29, 2018 (but actually November 29)

No other Nisa Retail products are known to be affected.

What is being done to keep customers safe?

Nisa Retail Limited is recalling the affected chicken breasts.

They will be taken off the shelves and notices will be put up in stores to inform customers about the problem.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

(Image: Getty)

What should you do if you own the product?

The Food Standards Agency is advising customers not to eat the chicken.

On its website it said: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Are you affected? Got another story? Email liam.trim@reachplc.com.

Want more news? Go to our homepage or follow us on Facebook