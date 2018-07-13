The video will start in 8 Cancel

A movie themed hotel inspired by the famous film and television studios nearby is now open in Ealing .

At the Ibis Styles London Ealing Hotel guests can immerse themselves the magic of cinema while they sleep in rooms full of quirky cinema-inspired features and eat their meal overlooked by a wall of movie icons.

The newly built hotel in Uxbridge Road, which opened on Monday (June 11) has been influenced by Ealing Studios .

The cinema experience begins before you get to your room.

Cinema screen lighting warmly lights the area as you walk into the hotel. Instead of a traditional check-in desk, there is a big red table and a red light above it and staff use smartphones and tablets for fast checking in and checking out.

The hotel’s interior design features specially commissioned artwork, mirrors like faded movie reels and paparazzi shots.

In the restaurant there is a wall adorned with movie posters of classic films.

Even carpets in the public areas feature references to famous movies.

(Image: Ibis)

You can unwind with a drink in the Studio bar – perhaps you will choose a cocktail such as Last of the Mojitos, We Like It Hot or Typical Bridget.

The 120 bedrooms, which include 16 family rooms, are all designed in keeping with the cinema theme.

Bedside tables are made from recycled film cans, lamps resemble mini studio lights and carpets look like the countdown at the start of old film reels. Each bedroom has a 42-inch TV and there is free wifi throughout the hotel.

The outside of the hotel is eye-catching itself with its striking geometric windows.

Ibis Style hotels are all designed to be unique so you won’t find another like the Ealing hotel.

The staff who work there have come up with the ideas for how it looks and the features it includes, themselves.

One staff member even designed the uniforms.

(Image: Ibis)

Deputy general manager Penn Chai said: “This a completely unique hotel.

“The best thing about it is it’s our hotel,” Penn explained. “It’s not really the sort of hotel [group] where corporate and management say, ‘This is what you are going to be’. It is the team members who have got full input in terms of the design and quirks they are going to put in.”

Penn said the team decided to bring Star Wars toys of R2-D2, Yoda and a Stormtrooper into the lobby area and are going to start showing films there, too.

He said they have been having fun bringing new ideas into their themed hotel and they have even decorated their own staff room in keeping with it.

(Image: Ibis)

Penn added: “It’s not a finished project – there is so much we feel and want to do with this. It’s still early days.

“We are constantly getting more and more creative.”