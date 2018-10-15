Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bermondsey's beer mile makes London Bridge the perfect place to grab a pint but what if you're looking for something a touch stronger?

Its close proximity to the City means there are cocktail bars galore on both sides of the river wit a large numbers of places putting on Happy Hour offers.

Raucous hoards of office workers tend to descend on these watering holes towards the end the week but there a still a few quiet corners for those wanting to sip a cocktail in peace.

So whether you're craving a carefully crafted Martini or two for one G&Ts these are the top spots to grab a long drink near London Bridge.

The Hide Bar

39-45 Bermondsey St, SE1 3XF

Tucked away in a Bermondsey Street Warehouse, The Hide prides itself on serving cocktails made from ingredients brewed, distilled and fermented in London. As well as draft beers they also have six types of cocktail on tap - bottoms up!

Visit: More info

Book a table: 020 7403 6655

Simmons bar

61 Royal Mint Street, E1 8LG

This late night cocktail bar is gets packed out with people enjoying after work drinks - and with good reason. It has Happy Hour from 4pm to 9pm from Monday to Friday and a huge list of cocktails which you can even have served to you in a teacup if you wish.

Visit: More info

Book a table: 0207 702 9481

Belushi's

161-165, Borough High St, SE1 1HR

Belushi's London Bridge joint has drink deals and cocktails galore. Head here for two for one G&Ts, £15 bottles of Prosecco and live music. You can also try your hand at beer pong and give rock and roll karaoke a go.

Visit: More info

Book a table: 020 7939 9700

Call Me Mr Lucky



11 Southwark St, London SE1 1RQ

This kooky joint is low-lit and kitted out with eclectic retro furnishings. Pick your poison from an eccentric drinks list with cocktails called things like "Would you Adam and Eve it?" Call Me Mr Lucky caters to those looking for an alternative to two-a-penny cocktail bars.

Visit : More info

Book a table: 0207 078 9634

Quarter Bar and Lounge

London Bridge Hotel, 8-18 London Bridge St, SE1 9SG

London Bridge Hotel's swanky bar let's you relax with a cocktail in style. Drinks for every taste are painstakingly prepared by waistcoat-wearing bar staff. Open until 1am on week nights it serves sophisticated cocktails at the centre of London Bridge.

Visit: More info

Book a table: 020 7855 2297