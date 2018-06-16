The video will start in 8 Cancel

West London is a buzzing hive of mouth watering tea rooms , but if you are wanting something different from the traditional cream tea then there is plenty on offer too.

Whether you are a lady who likes to lunch, or a gentleman who likes to munch there is a world beyond the scone for those who know where to look.

The key is thinking outside the box ( or cake stand shall we say) and some owners really have created petite wonders for their customers.

From tea rooms that take us back in time to a taste of the south, the possibilities are endless and delcious.

Here are our top five picks for a scum-diddly-umptious afternoon treat:

1.) Betty Blythe (1920's themed), Brook Green

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

Named after a 1920's icon, this tea room is perfect for history fanatics of all ages and there's a well stocked dressing up box to really help you get in the swing of things.

Betty Blythe is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and as such has began mixing things up with a variety of mouth watering small plates in addition to it's phenomenal afternoon tea.

From a dreamy broccoli and cheese quiche, to a poppy seeded roll stuffed with a filling of your choice this tea room will definitely make you feel like you are at a Gatsby party.

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

The decedent tea room featured on Channel 5 programme Billionaire Babies: 24 Carat Kids and often hosts celebrity guests.

Owner and author of Style Me Vintage, Lulu Gwynne, said: "Betty Blythe is the perfect place to visit, whether you want a traditional afternoon tea or something lighter to help you on your travels."

"Whether it's a slice of our delicious home made quiche, fresh sandwiches or one of the 'chocolat-iest' brownies in west London, we really want people to have an amazing experience, whatever they come in to try."

(Image: Hannah Dodd)

In addition to food there is also a fragrant array of loose leaf teas including the delicate floral 'Betty Blythe blend'.

Betty Blythe also stocks a range of gluten free cakes, and they are seriously good!

You can book a tea with them here.

2.) A Tale as Old as Time (Beauty and the Beast afternoon tea) The Town House Kensington

Set in one of London's most fashionable neighbourhoods, the Town House Kensington is the perfect place for a fairy tale on a plate.

This adorable 'Beauty and the Beast- themed' afternoon tea has proved so popular that it's been extended well beyond when it was supposed to finish.

The menu includes a vanilla and gold jelly presented in shot glasses with the symbolic 'eternal' rose petal immersed inside, served with cream poured from the spout of jolly Mrs Potts.

(Image: Town House Kensington)

Other delectable treats include a spiced snow ball macaroon with coconut and chocolate, referencing the classic scene featuring Belle and Beast in a snowball fight.

There's even a chocolate clock tart featuring an image of the lovable Cogsworth’s face.

Please be our guest and give it a try! You can book your place here:townhousekensington.com/book-now/

3.) Ma' Plucker (American/Southern themed afternoon tea) Carnaby

(Image: UGC)

Whilst you might not expect to find a Southern Fried chicken spot on swinging Carnaby street, it's certainly making a splash for its take on a classic afternoon tea.

The 'Ma's dirty bird and doughnuts afternoon tea' comes with a delicious unicorn shake shooter topped with a rainbow sprinkle churo, a salted chilli brownie, a trio of deep fried chicken doughnuts and a big old helping of southern hospitality.

Guests can even choose from a boozy ice tea or a glass of prosecco on arrival served in a classic jam jar.

From 'Elvis fried chicken' (peanut butter, streaky bacon and jam), to a pulled BBQ chicken (served with apricot jelly, smoked paprika). The 'tea' also comes with fries, meaning we are already in love with it.

If that didn't sound amazing enough it comes with red velvet waffles, nuff said.

For booking information you can visit their website here.

4.) Inverness Terrace, La Suite West (vegan afternoon tea)

(Image: La Suite West)

Given veganism is a lifestyle choice more than a theme but this art deco looking vegan afternoon tea would suit even the most discerning palette.

Served up in the elegant surroundings of the La Suite West hotel, this vegan afternoon tea features 'coconut clotted cream', falafel and spring onion sandwiches, and mushroom and vegan cheese sandwiches.

The classic scone still features, and is as warm and inviting as it's buttery alternative.

The caramel cheese cake in this afternoon tea is an absolute game changer.

You can book your vegan afternoon tea here.

5.) 108 Pantry (Secret Garden themed afternoon tea) behind Oxford Street

(Image: 108 Pantry)

If you really want something different then 108 pantry's secret garden themed tea really is blooming marvelous.

With heavy floral notes, and gardeners presentation you'll be sure to feel like you've uncovered your own little Eden on Oxford Street.

Everything is laid out beautifully, from the piece of fresh lavender on thick white napkins to a novel grass box complete with cute pots of rhubarb jam and orange curd and mini fork/spade cutlery.

You won't find any crust-less finger sandwiches in the classic English Country Garden Afternoon Tea, instead there is a coronation chicken tartlet, Dorset crab on top of compressed watermelon and borage flower, smoked salmon on Guinness bread and broad bean and pea hummus with shaved Berkswell on sour dough crostini.

You can find out more about this delicious afternoon tea here.

That's it for our round up, but we're sure to be bringing you more yummy suggestions.