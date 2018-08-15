The video will start in 8 Cancel

Legoland Windsor Resort is offering at least £20 per person off all its summer day tickets in a flash sale - but you will need to be quick.

The online sale is on now and finishes on Monday (August 20) at noon.

It means you will be able to buy tickets for as little as £25 per person on off-peak days (marked in green when you book) for visits taking place until Thursday, November 1.

The tickets you buy will be valid for the resort’s Summer of Fun event with its Beach Party built just for them at the all-new ten-metre long sandy beach.

(Image: Legoland Windsor Resort)

It includes beach activities such as underwater themed Lego building, buckets and spades and music to dance along to with familiar faces Lego Shark Guy and Lego Sea Captain.

There is the Make a Splash challenge, where guests can take on some of the resort’s ten water rides to be in with a chance of winning prizes including day tickets, Lego sets, and annual passes.

You and your family will also be able to see the new attractions, including iconic new landmarks in the world-famous Miniland - there is the majestic 47,000 Lego brick Taj Mahal, St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow and a section dedicated entirely to the USA with the Statue of Liberty made from 44,000 Lego bricks.

At the digital Lego Reef a little ones can build colourful fish out of virtual Lego bricks using touch screen technology.

You will also be able to immerse yoruself in the action when you watch the Lego Ninjago movie in 4D in the 4D Movie Theatre.

How do I get tickets?

(Image: Legoland Windsor Resort)

Visit www.legoland.co.uk/flashsale between August 10 and 20 to grab day tickets for visits until Thursday, November 1.

It excludes fireworks dates on October 20, 21, 26 and 27.

The sale started at noon on August 10 and ends at noon on 12:00pm (BST) on Monday, August 20.