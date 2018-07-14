The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kids can play on a beach at Legoland Windsor Resort’s Summer of Fun event happening now and running throughout the summer holidays

The two-month long beach party designed just for kids, is held on the resort’s all-new ten metre long sandy beach and has loads of beach activities for them to enjoy.

There is also a giant sand-sculpture being created.

As well as the beach themed events, families will be able to explore the whole park including more than 55 rides and attractions, new Lego landmarks in Miniland, digital Lego Reef and Lego Ninjago 4D movie.

Summer of Fun highlights:

Little builders will be entertained with buckets and spades and Lego building activities of underwater creatures and beach themed models.

Pop music to dance along to with special guests Lego Shark Guy and Lego Sea Captain.

Families can kick-back in deckchairs or borrow a beach blanket and relax on the shores of Legoland, before indulging in their favourite ice-cream.

A giant deck chair will give the perfect picture opportunity.

(Image: Legoland Windsor Resort)

After playing in the sand, little ones can continue the fun by cooling off at Splash Safari, and for the bigger builders there is Drench Towers, the UK’s largest outdoor water play structure complete with slides and the famous giant tipping Duplo brick.

A Make a Splash challenge will see guests take-on water rides such as Pirate Falls, S.Q.U.I.D Surfer, Viking River Splash and Raft Racers in a bid to win prizes including annual passes, fast-track passes, LEGO sets and surprises.

Lauren Moss from Legoland, said: "The Summer of Fun event is completely new and with the scorching weather set for the UK this summer, we are hugely excited to announce what is sure to be a really popular beach party.

"We can’t wait to bring a taste of the seaside to Windsor and to see families enjoying getting the sand between their toes, getting soaked on the water rides and having plenty of summer fun."

(Image: Legoland Windsor Resort)

You can make the most of LEGOLAND’s ‘Summer of Fun’ with Kids Go Free on selected short-breaks, and stay in one of the Resort’s two hotels with themed hotel rooms, including new LEGO NINJAGO themed rooms.

When is Legoland Windor Resort Summer of Fun?

It's open from Saturday, July 7 to Sunday, September 2

How can I book?

Visit www.legoland.co.uk .