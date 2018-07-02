The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lost Voice Guy has announced a huge headline UK tour for 2019.

The Geordie comedian, real name Lee Riley will kick off the tour on February 2.

He'll head to the likes of Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham, Bristol and Brighton as well as hometown Newcastle.

Earlier this year he won the 12th series of Britain's Got Talent, beating out the likes of Robert White and Donchez Dacres.

As the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid, Lee made his debut live appearance back in February 2012.

He has since performed in some of the UK’s most popular comedy venues as well as at festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe.

This will be his biggest headline tour to date, find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Monday July 2.

What are the tour dates?

2 February 2019 – Civic, Barnsley

6 February 2019 – Norwich Playhouse, Norwich

7 February 2019 – Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

8 February 2019 – Palace Theatre, Southend on Sea

9 February 2019 – The Deco, Northampton

14 February 2019 – Memorial Court, Northwich

15 February 2019 – The Lowry (Quays), Salford

16 February 2019 – Middleton Hall, Uni of Hull, Hull

17 February 2019 – Tyne Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne

20 February 2019 – Glee, Cardiff

21 February 2019 – Ffwrnes Llanelli, Wales

22 February 2019 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

23 February 2019 – Sue Townsend Theatre, Leicester

2 March 2019 – Leadmill, Sheffield

3 March 2019 – Little Theatre, Chorley

4 March 2019 – Glee, Birmingham

6 March 2019 – Theatre Royal, Wakefield

8 March 2019 – William Astor Hall, Wrexham

9 March 2019 – The Theatre, Chipping Norton

10 March 2019 – Tobacco Factory, Bristol

11 March 2019 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

13 March 2019 – Corn Exchange, Exeter

15 March 2019 – Playhouse, Nottingham

16 March 2019 – Broadway, Peterborough

18 March 2019 – Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham

20 March 2019 – Theatre Royal, Lincoln

22 March 2019 – Camberley Theatre, Camberley

23 March 2019 – The Stables, Milton Keynes

24 March 2019 – Harlow Playhouse, Harlow

25 March 2019 – Quarry House Theatre, Bedford

27 March – Grove Theatre, Dunstable

1 April 2019 – Rotunda, Glasgow

2 April 2019 – Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

5 April 2019 – Arc, Stockton on Tees

6 April 2019 – Carnegie Theatre, Cumbria

16 April 2019 – Komedia, Brighton

17 April 2019 – Komedia, Brighton

