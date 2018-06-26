The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Robert White has announced details of a huge UK tour for 2019.

The runner-up of Britain's Got Talent will play 31 live dates including Leicester Square Theatre.

He will headline the London venue on March 13.

Robert wowed both judges and viewers during this year's Britain's Got Talent thanks to his unique brand of comedy.

The performer combines singing, comedy and piano playing to deliver hilarious jokes with impeccable timing.

He eventually made it to the final of BGT and finished in second place behind Lost Voice Guy.

Before the show he was regular on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival circuit.

Find out how to get tickets to his headline tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

What are the tour dates?

8 February 2019 – Princes Hall, Aldershot

9 February 2019 – The Spotlight, Broxbourne

15 February 2019 – Leicester, Haymarket Theatre

16 February 2019 – St George’s Hall, Bradford

19 February 2019 – Capitol, Horsham

20 February 2019 – The Quays (The Lowry), Salford

21 February 2019 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

22 February 2019 – Old Rep, Birmingham

27 February 2019 – Playhouse, Whitley Bay

28 February 2019 – Forum, Billingham

1 March 2019 – Marina, Lowestoft

2 March 2019 – Palace Theatre, Southend

7 March 2019 – Prince of Wales, Cannock

8 March 2019 – The Atkinson, Southport

13 March 2019 – Leicester Square Theatre, London

14 March 2019 – Lighthouse Theatre, Poole

15 March 2019 – Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne

20 March 2019 – Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

21 March 2019 – Town Hall, Huddersfield

22 March 2019 – Palace Theatre, Redditch

23 March 2019 – Coliseum, Aberdare

28 March 2019 – Alive Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn

5 April 2019 – Churchill, Bromley

6 April 2019 – Winding Wheel, Chesterfield

12 April 2019 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

13 April 2019 – Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre

19 April 2019 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

20 April 2019 – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

23 April 2019 – Everyman, Cheltenham

27 April 2019 – Civic Theatre, Chelmsford

28 April 2019 – Orchard, Dartford

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!