Comedian Robert White has announced details of a huge UK tour for 2019.
The runner-up of Britain's Got Talent will play 31 live dates including Leicester Square Theatre.
He will headline the London venue on March 13.
Robert wowed both judges and viewers during this year's Britain's Got Talent thanks to his unique brand of comedy.
The performer combines singing, comedy and piano playing to deliver hilarious jokes with impeccable timing.
He eventually made it to the final of BGT and finished in second place behind Lost Voice Guy.
Before the show he was regular on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival circuit.
Find out how to get tickets to his headline tour below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 29.
What are the tour dates?
8 February 2019 – Princes Hall, Aldershot
9 February 2019 – The Spotlight, Broxbourne
15 February 2019 – Leicester, Haymarket Theatre
16 February 2019 – St George’s Hall, Bradford
19 February 2019 – Capitol, Horsham
20 February 2019 – The Quays (The Lowry), Salford
21 February 2019 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
22 February 2019 – Old Rep, Birmingham
27 February 2019 – Playhouse, Whitley Bay
28 February 2019 – Forum, Billingham
1 March 2019 – Marina, Lowestoft
2 March 2019 – Palace Theatre, Southend
7 March 2019 – Prince of Wales, Cannock
8 March 2019 – The Atkinson, Southport
13 March 2019 – Leicester Square Theatre, London
14 March 2019 – Lighthouse Theatre, Poole
15 March 2019 – Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne
20 March 2019 – Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate
21 March 2019 – Town Hall, Huddersfield
22 March 2019 – Palace Theatre, Redditch
23 March 2019 – Coliseum, Aberdare
28 March 2019 – Alive Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn
5 April 2019 – Churchill, Bromley
6 April 2019 – Winding Wheel, Chesterfield
12 April 2019 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
13 April 2019 – Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
19 April 2019 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
20 April 2019 – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
23 April 2019 – Everyman, Cheltenham
27 April 2019 – Civic Theatre, Chelmsford
28 April 2019 – Orchard, Dartford
