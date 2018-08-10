The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kevin Hart is heading to London next month with his headline show 'The Irresponsible Tour'.

The comedian will headline the O2 Arena for three nights on September 1-3.

Now fans of the star can get their hands on 2 for 1 tickets with a deal from Groupon.

The voucher website is offering customers two tickets for £55.56, which is 52% off the original price.

But the discount is only available for the show on Monday September 3.

Hart, who rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian in the early noughties, has also gone on to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

In recent years, he has featured in a number of movies alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson including the remake of Jumanji that was released in theatres last year.

Find out below how to get these cheaper tickets for Kevin Hart's London show.

How to get tickets

Go to www.groupon.co.uk/deals/gl-kevin-hart-74 .

Selected your preferred seating options and click buy.

You'll be sent your physical tickets in the post which need to be handed in at the O2. You will not be granted entry with your Groupon voucher.

There is no end date for the deal, it will finish once tickets are sold out.