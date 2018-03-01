Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following huge demand Bianca Del Rio has announced a third London date on her UK and Ireland tour.

After selling out the original two shows, Bianca will now perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on July 17. Her other two sold-out shows will take place on July 27 and 29.

The drag queen and comedian is perhaps best known for competing and winning season six of RuPaul's Drag Race , alongside Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney Act.

Bianca has since sold out shows across the globe including UK, Australia, America and Europe. Her popular stand-up routines are famed for the insult comedy, and Drag Race references.

As well touring she has released and starred in her own film Hurricane Bianca, with a sequel due for release in 2018, and popularised the phrase 'Not Today Satan'.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Monday March 5.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £40.35, plus a booking fee.

